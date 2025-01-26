The body of a serviceman from Russia's 102nd military base has been discovered in Armenia
© Sputnik / Andranik Ghazaryan
The body of a 23-year-old serviceman from Russia's 102nd base was discovered in Gyumri, according to Armenia's Investigative Committee, News.Az reports.
A criminal case has been initiated regarding the fact under an article of self-suicide and an investigation is underway.
Identity of the serviceman and other details of the incident are not clear yet.
