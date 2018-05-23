The Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations holds conference dedicated to 100th anniversary of ADR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organization under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held a scientific-practical conference titled "The first democratic republic in the Muslim East" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Chairman of the Council, MP Azay Guliyev said that the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan in 1918 is one of the brightest pages of our nationhood: "Even if in the 19th century, northern territories of Azerbaijan were occupied by Russia and joined the empire in the form of scattered khans, in 1918 they managed to rise as an independent state covering area of 114,000 sq. km. The founders of the Republic, combined their intellectual potential, their love for the nation and established the People's Republic of Azerbaijan."

Azay Guliyev underlined that the establishment of the People's Republic of Azerbaijan, the Declaration of Independence demanded great intelligence, predicament, courage, will, heroism. If 100 years ago the Republic of Azerbaijan did not exist, we would certainly not have our own independent state. Azerbaijan would at best be part of the Soviet Union as a state of Russia after the Bolshevik Revolution, and after the collapse of the USSR it would become a subject of the Russian Federation: "Only for this historic achievement, we are prone to the spirit of the founders of the republic and we are grateful to their dear memories."

The chairman of the council said that the Republic, which soon launched the national currency, the army, the university, which declared the legal equality of men and women, in contrast to many European states and the United States, was unfortunately only 23 months old, disrupted by the occupation of Soviet Russia.

Azay Guliyev said that nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev made the dream of the founders of the Republic real and made our independence eternal. Mr. President Ilham Aliyev further strengthened independent Azerbaijan and turned it into a center of power of the region.

Director of the Institute of History named after A.Bakikhanov of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, academician, MP, Yagub Mahmudov made a speech at the conference. A scientist who analyzed the complicated political situation in the South Caucasus at the beginning of the twentieth century, said that hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were brutally murdered by the Tsarist Russia in the 19th century after the relocation of the new and alien nation - Armenians. Mahmudov noted that the intellectuals, the brave sons of Azerbaijan managed to overcome all difficulties and managed to establish an independent state.

The academician said that by building the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people proved to the world that it is impossible to destroy a nation with a five thousand-year history of statehood. The founders of the republic set up Azerbaijan through the wood. It was a great achievement: "We have created the first democratic republic in the Turkish World, in the Islamic geography, the Azerbaijani Turks. In the 21st century we have been experiencing racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia in Europe. However, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was established in 1918, has declared the same right to all peoples irrespective of race, religion, language, nationality. Women have the right to choose and to be elected. It has eliminated the censorship of the media. The implementation of all those required great diligence and intelligence."

Yagub Mahmudov underlined that most of the pages of the history of Azerbaijan were falsified during the Soviet era, including the hostility against the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Today, the true history of our people is deeply studied and presented to the world: "Our nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev has always paid great attention to the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the disclosure of truths about our country, and its conveyance to the world. The great leader has great services in bringing this glorious history of the Azerbaijani people to the world. By his assignment, History Institute publishes multilingual books covering the history of the Republic. Today, this tradition lives by President Ilham Aliyev. Hundreds of thousands pages of documents from various parts of the world have been brought to our country by the experts on the genocide of Azerbaijanis at the instruction of Mr. President."

At the conference, the attendees reviewed the short film prepared by the Council on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic.

MP Fazail Agamali thanked the Council for organizing a high-level conference and said that it would be very useful for the Council to hold a conference on the history of the Republic together with the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences.

Ali Huseynli, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, noted that the Anatolian and Azerbaijani Turks successfully combating the Dashnak-Bolshevik troops in 1918. Huseynli stressed that the homeland patronage, organized in various parts of Azerbaijan before the formation of the Caucasus Islamic Army, displayed heroism in the fight against the Armenian armed forces.

NGO leaders Rauf Zeyni, Tahmasib Novruzov, Samir Adigozalli, Rada Abbas, Mugen Aliyev and others spoke about the fact that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is a proud page of our history and that every citizen should work to further strengthen the success of today's independent Azerbaijan.

