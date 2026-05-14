The death toll from Russia’s attack on Kyiv has risen to seven, including a child

Emergency teams confirmed that two more victims were pulled from the debris during ongoing search operations, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities to seven. Authorities said one of the victims was a child born in 2013, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

According to rescuers, the strike hit an apartment building in the capital’s eastern district, causing significant destruction. Emergency crews continue to work at the site as they search for possible survivors and assess the full scale of damage following the overnight attack.