Russia launches major drone and missile attack on Kyiv

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Russia launched a large scale drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Thursday, damaging residential buildings across several districts and trapping residents under rubble after part of an apartment building collapsed, Ukrainian officials said.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said a residential structure in the eastern Darnytskyi district partially collapsed during the attack. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene as rescuers searched for people believed trapped beneath the debris, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Officials also reported damage in several other parts of the capital. Falling drone fragments struck residential buildings in multiple districts, while fires broke out in apartment blocks following the explosions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said debris from intercepted drones hit two buildings in a northern suburb of the city, sparking a fire in a 12 storey residential building. Videos circulating on social media showed flames and smoke rising from damaged apartment complexes during the overnight bombardment.

No immediate casualty figures were released, though authorities warned that rescue operations were still ongoing and the number of victims could rise.

Ukraine’s air force said Russian missiles targeted additional regions across the country, including Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, as well as the central Poltava region. Officials added that drones and guided bombs also struck eastern and southern areas overnight.

The latest assault came one day after Russia carried out a major daytime drone attack targeting critical infrastructure facilities in western Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said at least six people were killed in Wednesday’s strikes.

Russia has intensified aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure in recent months as fighting continues across multiple front lines. Kyiv remains one of the primary targets of Russian missile and drone campaigns aimed at weakening Ukraine’s energy systems, military logistics and civilian infrastructure.

Air raid sirens sounded across large parts of Ukraine during the latest overnight attack, while Ukrainian air defense systems attempted to intercept incoming missiles and drones over the capital and surrounding regions.

The renewed strikes highlight the continuing intensity of the war as both sides escalate long range attacks amid stalled battlefield progress and ongoing international diplomatic tensions.

News.Az