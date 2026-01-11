The death toll from SDF shelling in Aleppo has risen to 24

The death toll from SDF shelling in Aleppo has risen to 24

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll among civilians in Aleppo from shelling by the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF - a branch of the PKK terrorist organization) has risen to 24 since January 6, with at least 129 people injured, News.Az reports, citing SANA agency.

The day before , 23 deaths and over 100 injuries were reported . According to the publication, after the withdrawal of the last groups of SDF militants from Aleppo neighborhoods, internal security forces and mine disposal services began clearing the aftermath of clashes in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, where intense firefights had continued for several days.

Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib said in an official statement in X that the security situation in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh areas is gradually stabilizing.

News.Az