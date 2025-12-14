The death toll from the Sydney terror attack has risen to 15

A person on a stretcher after a deadly terror shooting at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, December 14, 2025. (AP/Mark Baker)

The death toll from the December 14 terrorist attack in Sydney has risen to 15.

This was announced by the Minister of Health of the State of New South Wales, Ryan Park, News.Az reports.

He said one child was among the dead and died at Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick.

"This is absolutely horrific for our society as a whole, for all Australians, but it's particularly hard on the Jewish community," Park said on Nine's Today Show.

The minister said that four people injured in the shooting were transferred to a children's hospital.

