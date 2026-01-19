The European Parliament suspends ratification of the EU-US trade agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Parliament (EP) is suspending the planned ratification of the EU-US trade agreement in light of threats from US President Donald Trump.

Manfred Weber, head of the leading faction of the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), announced this in an interview with the ZDF television channel, News.Az reports.

"The first decision, which we already made last night, is that ratification of the agreement between Europe and the United States from last summer is suspended. This means that Donald Trump will not receive duty-free access for his American products to the EU internal market," Weber said. He added that the suspension of ratification is the first signal to Washington.

"Trump lost a lot last night," the EPP leader claimed.

On January 26, MEPs were scheduled to vote on the European Parliament's position on lifting tariffs on American industrial goods—a key point in the agreement reached between Brussels and Washington in the summer of 2025. However, according to Politico, some MEPs, angered by Trump's statements, "don't want the vote to take place, thereby freezing the decision to lift the tariffs."

