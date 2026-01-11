Kyiv steps up diplomacy with Washington ahead of UN showdown and Davos talks

Ukraine’s top negotiator Rustem Umerov during a multilateral meeting between US, Ukraine, and European leaders in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, August 18, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Torok /White House)

As Russia’s war continues and diplomatic efforts pick up, Kyiv is pursuing several tracks at once — stepping up daily engagement with Washington, mobilizing European partners, and preparing for a high-stakes UN confrontation — while also quietly advancing plans for a far-reaching U.S.–Ukraine reconstruction agreement that could shape the postwar landscape, News.Az reports, citing the Kiyv Post.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday underscored the pace and intensity of talks with the Trump administration, saying communication with US officials is now “practically every day.”

According to Zelensky, the top negotiator Rustem Umerov again reached out to American counterparts on Saturday, in the latest round of contacts.

“This is our strategic task: dialogue with the United States must be one hundred percent constructive,” Zelensky said, adding, “Ukraine has never been and never will be an obstacle to diplomacy.”

The White House was reached by Kyiv Post for comment on Saturday’s call but declined to comment, even as US and Ukrainian officials prepare for further talks in the coming days.

Pressure campaign – and warnings about Moscow

Zelensky used unusually blunt language to frame the diplomatic moment, placing sole responsibility for the war – and its prolongation – on Moscow, while warning that Russia is actively attempting to undermine Kyiv’s ties with Western partners.

“We carefully monitor and document every attempt by the Russians to undermine our relations with partners,” he said, citing lobbying efforts, covert influence operations in Ukraine and Europe, and diplomatic sabotage.

Ukraine’s response, Zelensky warned, would be “tangible,” involving intelligence services, political coordination with allies, and expanded sanctions.

In particular, he welcomed renewed momentum in the US Congress toward tougher sanctions targeting Russian oil exports. “This can truly work,” he said.

Those remarks came just days before an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, requested by Ukraine and Latvia following a new wave of Russian attacks – including the reported use of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the meeting, scheduled for Monday evening Kyiv time, would confront what he called Russia’s “flagrant breaches of the UN Charter.”

“Russian attacks undermine international security and peace efforts by the United States, European states, and other partners,” Sybiha wrote on social media, urging council members to show unity and push for accountability.

Europe steps in – and heads to Washington

European capitals, meanwhile, are moving in lockstep with Kyiv.

Germany’s foreign minister is set to arrive in Washington on Monday for talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with Ukraine high on the agenda, according to Berlin.

The visit will focus on continued support for Kyiv and broader transatlantic security and defense cooperation.

The German diplomat will first stop in Reykjavik to meet Iceland’s foreign minister, while Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil is also due in Washington for US-hosted talks on access to critical raw materials – a topic increasingly intertwined with Ukraine’s future and Europe’s strategic autonomy.

“The Europeans are walking a fine line – they want Kyiv strong and united with Washington, but they also don’t want to undercut ongoing peace initiatives,” a senior Western diplomat told Kyiv Post on Saturday, adding: “It’s a delicate choreography: every move has to be coordinated or it risks unraveling months of negotiation.”

Davos deal

Behind the scenes, even larger stakes are emerging.

Kyiv and Washington are preparing to sign a sweeping “prosperity” agreement aimed at rebuilding Ukraine’s shattered economy – a deal Ukrainian officials say could unlock as much as $800 billion over the next decade.

According to Western officials, the agreement is expected to be finalized at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Zelensky and Donald Trump are both set to attend.

The plan had initially been to conclude the agreement during a Zelensky visit to the White House, alongside a separate deal on postwar security guarantees.

But European allies advised against a Washington trip, suggesting Davos as a more neutral venue amid sensitive peace talks.

“The deal is ambitious, no question,” another senior European official told Kyiv Post on condition of anonymity. “It’s not just about money – it’s about binding Washington to Ukraine’s future security. But the optics matter. There’s a careful balancing act with Trump, Congress, and European partners.”

The reconstruction pact would expand on last year’s US-Ukraine minerals deal, granting American investors preferential access to future mining projects.

It is designed to mobilize loans, grants, and private investment, with BlackRock expected to play a major role, according to Steve Witkoff, Trump’s peace envoy.

Kyiv sees the deal as more than economic. By giving Washington a substantial stake in Ukraine’s postwar recovery – and projects likely to appeal to Trump – Ukrainian officials hope to lock in durable US security guarantees once fighting stops.

Diplomacy accelerates, uncertainty remains

For now, Kyiv is pressing ahead on all tracks: daily coordination with Washington, an emergency appeal at the UN, deepening European engagement, and preparations for what could be one of the largest reconstruction efforts since World War II.

“The window for decisive diplomacy is narrow,” a former US diplomat overseeing Ukraine talks told Kyiv Post on Saturday.

“Ukraine is moving fast, the Europeans are watching closely, and Washington is trying to thread a needle between rebuilding support for Kyiv and keeping the peace process credible. It’s high-stakes, and the margin for error is slim,” the diplomat said.

The message from Zelensky is consistent – Ukraine is ready for diplomacy, but only on terms that preserve its sovereignty and keep pressure squarely on Moscow.

Whether Washington, Europe, and a divided international community can maintain that unity as the war enters its most politically fraught phase may soon be tested.

