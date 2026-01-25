The IDF has launched an operation to search for the body of the last hostage in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting a large-scale operation in the northern Gaza Strip to search for the remains of the last hostage, Ran Gwili.

The office of the Prime Minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced this, News.Az reports.

"The IDF is conducting a large-scale operation to search for the remains of hostage Ran Gwili. The operation is being conducted at a cemetery in the northern Gaza Strip and includes search operations using all available intelligence information," the statement read. The office noted that "these efforts will continue as long as necessary."

