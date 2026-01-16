Putin, Netanyahu discuss developments in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed developments surrounding Iran and the broader Middle East during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The parties discussed the Middle East situation and developments around Iran. Vladimir Putin outlined fundamental approaches favoring the intensification of political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and security in the region," the Kremlin said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness "to continue its efforts to mediate and promote constructive dialogue with all interested states." The two sides agreed to continue consultations at various levels.

News.Az