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- Gaza Hostage
Tag:
Gaza Hostage
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will act after Hamas returned human remains that do not belong to missing Israeli hostages, a move Israel views as a ceasefire violation.28 Oct 2025-16:45
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The final 13 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas have been handed over to the Red Cross, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.13 Oct 2025-12:20
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Seven Israeli hostages released by Hamas have already been handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip, the military confirmed.13 Oct 2025-10:19
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