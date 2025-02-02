The IDF reports that over 50 terror operatives have been eliminated since the launch of its operation in the northern West Bank

Illustrative: IDF soldiers at a checkpoint in the West Bank. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

The IDF reports killing over 50 terror operatives in the northern West Bank since beginning its major counter-terrorism operation nearly two weeks ago, News.Az reports citing Times of Israrel.

Over 35 gunmen were killed by troops during operations in Jenin, Tulkarem, and the Tamun area, while another 15 were killed in drone strikes, the military says.

More than 100 wanted have been detained.

The IDF says troops have also seized some 40 weapons and neutralized over 80 explosive devices amid the operation.

