The Israeli military has dismantled a 1.2-kilometer-long tunnel used by Hamas in northern Gaza

A soldier stands at the entrance to a large Hamas tunnel found near the Erez border crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, in a handout image published December 17, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces)

The IDF reported that during the operation, a drone spotted several terrorists planting an explosive device near Israeli forces, who were then eliminated in a targeted strike.

The Israeli military has dismantled a 1.2-kilometer long Hamas tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, News.Az informs via IDF.

"As part of the operations of the Northern Gaza Brigade under the 252nd Division, troops from the Yahalom Unit, operating under the brigade's command, dismantled a significant underground route. The route was identified in the northern Gaza Strip, and was approximately 1.2 kilometers long and 20 meters deep," it said. "In addition, brigade troops located a weapons storage facility near the route, containing a stockpile of around 20 explosive devices, an anti-tank guided missile, and other weapons intended for use against our troops."

According to the IDF, during the operation, an IDF drone "identified several terrorists planting an explosive device near the troops," who were eliminated by a precise strike.

"IDF troops will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," it added.

