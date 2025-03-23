The Kremlin says Putin and Trump may have informal contacts beyond official ones

The Kremlin says Putin and Trump may have informal contacts beyond official ones

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference after their summit in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that Presidents Putin and Trump may have had additional contacts in recent months beyond the officially announced ones, News.Az informs via TASS.

"We are informing you about the conversations that we know about, but we cannot rule out everything else," Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The journalist noted that if you listen to Trump's statements, you can conclude that there were more contacts between the presidents than was officially announced.

Talking to the journalist Peskov also noted that the meeting between the two presidents must be carefully prepared and requires difficult technical negotiations first.

"On Monday, our negotiators will travel to Riyadh to begin this difficult process," Peskov said.

News.Az