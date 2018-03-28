The National highlights Baku’s tourism potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National, the Middle East's leading English-language news service, has published an article dedicated to the tourism potential of Baku.

The article titled "A luxury guide to Baku, Azerbaijan" tells about architecture, sights, historical monuments of the capital of Azerbaijan, peculiarities of the national Azerbaijani cuisine, Trend reports.

“Mostly walkable, safe and with low-cost taxis and high-end accommodation, shopping and dining – probably the finest in the Caucasus region – make it both interesting and easy,” the article said.

Etihad Airways directly flies to Baku three times a week.

“An engaging blend of Dubai, Paris, Marrakech and Moscow, Baku, now just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Abu Dhabi, makes for an excellent luxury weekend break, especially after the recent relaxation of visa restrictions,” the article said.

News.Az

