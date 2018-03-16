The oldest jewelry in South Caucasus is at Heydar Aliyev Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Center has just added on display the oldest jewelry piece of the South Caucasus. The golden necklace of the Eneolithic period is included in “

Speaking at the presentation, director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov said: “Demonstrating the oldest jewelry in the South Caucasus is a big honor for each employee of the Center.”

Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Maisa Rahimova said the jewelry is of great value to archaeology, AzerTag reports. Apart from being ancient, this jewelry will encourage new studies of topical problems in metalworking.”

President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, academician Akif Alizade said: “This exhibit should be thoroughly studied, described and identified. Scientists have held wide discussions. Then, we will publish relevant information in the academic journals.”

This piece of jewelry was discovered in 2008 near the village of Dize, Sharur district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic during archaeological excavations in the ancient settlement location on the Hunters Hill (Ovçular Təpəsi). The necklace is the oldest piece of jewelry found in the South Caucasus. Prior to this discovery, the most ancient gold jewelry piece in the South Caucasus was discovered during excavations in Georgia and was considered an item of early Bronze Age era.

The golden necklace, found in four parts has rather elegant handcraft for its own time. Findings in Nakhchivan proves the existence of sprouting and copper smelting in V millennium BC, that in its turn undoubtedly had to affect the development of various arts and crafts, including jewelry making. The golden necklace discovered on the hillside is the only artifact that confirms it.

“Azerbaijan Treasures: through the wave of history” permanent exhibition, at the Heydar Aliyev Center, serves to convey cultural values and traditions of our country to future generations. More than 200 exhibits – items from the Mesopotamian, Bronze Age Gobustan rock paintings, e. Archaeological finds of III-I millennia BCE, weapons dating 18th-19th centuries, copper and jewelry, national costumes, carpets, musical instruments, etc. are presented. Visitors can view the oldest jewelry in the South Caucasus among these historical exhibits as well.

