The powers of Transport Ministry of Azerbaijan expanded

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday signed a decree on amendments to the "Regulations on the Ministry of Transport of Azerbaijan."

Oxu.Az reports that according to the new paragraph 9.44-1, the Ministry of Transport in accordance with the head of the law "On compulsory insurance", which regulates individual insurance of passengers against accidents, will exercise control over the compulsory insurance of rail transport of passengers.

