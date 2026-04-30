The "Ride" is over: David Allan Coe dies at 86

The "Ride" is over: David Allan Coe dies at 86

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David Allan Coe, a defining figure of the outlaw country movement, has died at the age of 86, according to a representative.

The singer passed away in hospital intensive care on April 29, closing a career that spanned decades and left a lasting mark on country music’s rebellious edge, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born in Akron, Ohio, Coe’s early life was marked by time spent in reform schools and prisons. After his release in the late 1960s, he pursued music with determination, even living in a hearse outside the Grand Ole Opry to gain attention.

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He rose to prominence in the 1970s as part of the outlaw country movement alongside artists like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, though he remained more of an outsider compared to his peers.

Coe’s best-known songs include “You Never Even Call Me By My Name,” often dubbed the “perfect country song,” as well as “The Ride” and “Longhaired Redneck,” which captured the cultural tensions of the era.

Despite his musical influence, his career was frequently overshadowed by controversy due to explicit and offensive lyrics in some of his work, limiting his mainstream appeal.

Beyond his own recordings, Coe found success as a songwriter. He wrote hits for other artists, including Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It” and a chart-topping track for Tanya Tucker.

His life included financial struggles and legal battles, but he remained an enduring figure in country music, later experimenting with genre fusion projects, including collaborations with members of the metal band Pantera.

Coe’s legacy reflects both his musical impact and the controversies that followed him throughout his career.

News.Az