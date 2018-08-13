The signing of Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea in the spotlight of Japanese NHK TV channel

The Japanese NHK TV channel has highlighted the signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, under which Caspian Sea littoral nations - Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan agreed to establish territorial borders in the disputed body of water.

“The leaders of Iran and four former Soviet nations reached an agreement in Kazakhstan on Sunday during the 5th round of an ad hoc convention,” NHK said, according to AzerTag.

“The leaders agreed to establish 15-mile-wide territorial waters off the Caspian coast for each nation. They also agreed to set up fishing zones adjacent to their new territorial waters, where their exclusive fishing rights will be ensured.”

“They also agreed to decide how to share the Caspian's energy resources through further agreements,” the TV Channel said.

News.Az

