Situation in Ukraine showed the importance of Turkiye for EU, said Erdogan

The situation in Ukraine showed the importance of Turkey for the EU, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"The situation with Ukraine, Turkiye's mediation, our efforts have shown the importance of our country for the EU," the Turkish leader said during his speech to his fellow party members.

