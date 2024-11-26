‘The UN is not leaving Haiti', says Spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the worsening security in Port-au-Prince, the UN emphasized on Tuesday that it will maintain its operations in Haiti, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

"The United Nations is adapting its operations to ensure that the continued delivery of critical humanitarian programs. We want to emphasize that the UN is not leaving Haiti," spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.Haq emphasized the UN's continued support to the Haitian people and officials with humanitarian assistance as well as political support."The UN continues to deliver programs outside the capital," he added.Haiti’s escalating crisisHaiti, with a population of more than 11 million, faces severe challenges, including political instability, economic turmoil and a worsening security crisis.According to the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, armed gang violence has claimed 3,900 lives since the beginning of 2024.The surge in violence has also led to significant political changes. Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned in April, prompting the establishment of a transitional council.Garry Conille was appointed prime minister on May 28 but was replaced Nov. 11 by businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aime following a decision by the council.

