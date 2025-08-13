The US intends to reduce dependence on chinese goods

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is aware of its dependence on Chinese products and aims to strengthen domestic production in order to reduce this reliance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this in an interview with "77 WABC" radio, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

"One of the main reasons for our problem with China is that we once lost our enterprises to them. As a result, we import the majority of the products we use in our daily lives from China. Now we must change this situation. By increasing production in the US, it is possible to reduce our dependence on China."

The Secretary of State emphasized that expanding domestic production is also important for strengthening economic security.

