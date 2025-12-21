The US intercepted a third tanker near Venezuela

The United States has intercepted another vessel in international waters off the coast of Venezuela.

The United States has intercepted another vessel in international waters off the coast of Venezuela, Reuters and Bloomberg reported this, citing sources, News.Az informs.

According to them, the Panamanian-flagged tanker Bella 1, which is under US sanctions, was heading to Venezuela for loading.

It is worth noting that this is the third detention in a row, following the seizure of the supertanker Centuries early on Saturday morning and the tanker Skipper on December 10.

