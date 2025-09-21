The US women's track and field team set a new world record
Photo: flotrack
The US women's 4x400m relay team won the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, setting a new record in the process.
The American runners completed the distance in 3 minutes 16.16 seconds, which became the best result in the history of the world championships, News.Az reports.
The Jamaican team took second place with a time of 3:19.22. Bronze medals went to the Netherlands, who finished with a time of 3:22.15.
Earlier at the same tournament, another world record was set: Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 6.30 meters in the pole vault, improving the previous record by one centimeter. This marks the fourteenth time the athlete has surpassed his own record.