The US women's track and field team set a new world record

The US women's track and field team set a new world record

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US women's 4x400m relay team won the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, setting a new record in the process.

The American runners completed the distance in 3 minutes 16.16 seconds, which became the best result in the history of the world championships, News.Az reports.

The Jamaican team took second place with a time of 3:19.22. Bronze medals went to the Netherlands, who finished with a time of 3:22.15.

Earlier at the same tournament, another world record was set: Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 6.30 meters in the pole vault, improving the previous record by one centimeter. This marks the fourteenth time the athlete has surpassed his own record.

News.Az