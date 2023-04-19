There are good opportunities for Israeli companies to operate in Alat Free Economic Zone: Azerbaijani President

There are good opportunities for Israeli companies to operate in the Alat Free Economic Zone and come up with new projects, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, co-chair of the Joint Commission Eli Cohen, News.Az reports.

Underlining that the process of modernization of the economy is successfully implemented in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of exchanging experience in the field of technologies, including green energy, smart city and smart village concepts.

The importance of considering the possibilities of SOCAR's participation in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in Israel was also emphasized.

