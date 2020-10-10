There is pressure on our country - presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Today, the task of the OSCE Minsk Group is to resume purposeful negotiations immediately."

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at today's briefing.



According to him, it is impossible to establish peace in the South Caucasus without the withdrawal of Armenian troops from our occupied territories: "Our people must know that work continues in this direction on the instructions of the President. Yes, there is pressure on our country. The President of Azerbaijan is resisting all these pressures. However, Azerbaijan's case is a just cause."

News.Az