These 3 sub-$1 cryptos could hit $5 and more this cycle: Cardano, XLM and Remittix

These 3 sub-$1 cryptos could hit $5 and more this cycle: Cardano, XLM and Remittix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last weekend, the total crypto market cap peaked at approximately $4.003 trillion, with over $260 billion in 24-hour trading volume, a new remarkable milestone for the crypto community. This impressive feat has been met with a lot of speculation on what's next for crypto, most particularly for undervalued tokens selling under $1.

Cardano and XLM are two sub $1 mid-caps forecasted to peak above $5 this cycle. Remittix, is an unfamiliar name on this list; hailed as the next 100x crypto, this new payment protocol is viewed by savvy investors as a strategy bet to retire early in 2025. In this article we will review all three projects and determine whether they are must-haves ahead of the bull market.

Cardano (ADA): $5 Mark Within Reach

Cardano has been making impressive moves this summer, extending gains on Monday after rallying nearly 60% since mid-June. The extended rally follows a spike in open interest, which recently hit record highs.

But it’s not just the price action that’s exciting investors. Founder Charles Hoskinson recently revealed that a mid-August audit report will be released as part of Cardano’s renewed commitment to transparency.

This is particularly important for crypto natives who value security and clarity in project governance. According to Analysts, this move will improve the confidence of market participants and if momentum continues, Cardano may break past its recent local highs, opening the door for a parabolic push in H2.

XLM: Bullish Flag Signal More Pumps To Come

Stellar’s XLM is another sub-$1 crypto making a strong case for new all-time highs. After surging over 63% in the late few weeks, XLM has outpaced several other top alts and could continue leading weekly gains heading into August.

The technical setup of the XLM remains bullish. Analysts point to a bullish flag breakout that could push XLM price toward $1 and beyond as the broader market continues to grow in momentum.

Remittix (RTX): The Sub-$1 Gem Investors Must Have

Remittix is a new gen payment network built to solve a real $19 trillion problem, and thanks to that, it's stealthily gaining traction. With the use of this protocol, businesses will be able to accept crypto and receive instant fiat deposits in their local banks.

Experts believe Remittix’s real-world integration and user-focused DeFi functionalities will carve it a trillion dollar market. Here are few other reasons that back their argument:

Direct crypto-to-fiat rails will attract fresh liquidity into the crypto market.

Accumulation is heating up: On-chain data reveals that early adopters are quietly stacking RTX ahead of major exchange listings.

Remittix solves a prevalent issue for freelancers, global workers, and business merchants.

RTX’s simple interface and real-world integrations make it easy to use for anyone, from anywhere in the world any time.

Latest news from the project's website confirms the imminent launch of its wallet and the ongoing RTX $250,000 giveaway.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az