Third day of G7 summit kicks off in Biarritz, France

The third day of the G7 summit has kicked off in Biarritz, France amid a row between US President Donald Trump and his G7 colleagues over Russia's potential return to the group and the ongoing trade conflict with China, APA reports citing Sputnik.

Besides the spat between the leaders, the summit has been accompanied by a number of protests held around the host-city.

The three-day summit of G7 leaders that is being held in France, highlights a number of burning issues troubling the international community - the US-China trade war, tensions with Iran and raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

