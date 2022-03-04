Third round of Russia-Ukraine negotations will be held on weekend: Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks will take place at the end of the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to German Cabinet of Minister's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on March 4.

Scholz and Putin also agreed to hold new talks on Ukraine in the near future, News.Az reports

The day before, the second meeting of the delegations of Russia and Ukraine was held in Belarus. The parties agreed on a number of humanitarian issues. Among them is the possibility of a temporary ceasefire to organize humanitarian corridors. In the near future, the countries should create channels of communication and interaction to realize these goals. The first round was held on February 28.

News.Az