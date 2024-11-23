Third 'security incident' reported in London within 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, police conducted a controlled explosion near Euston Station in London after discovering a suspicious package, marking the third security incident in the city since Friday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

At around 1230 GMT, Metropolitan Police said cordons were in place as a precaution while officers investigated a suspect package in the vicinity of the station.It said a controlled explosion was later carried out by specialist officers and the police cordons were lifted.This followed two separate security incidents on Friday. Police carried out a controlled explosion after the discovery of a suspect package near the US Embassy in Nine Elms area. The embassy later returned to normal operations.A suspect package also prompted a major security incident at Gatwick's south terminal, leading to police investigation and deployment of the bomb disposal unit. The terminal was closed for over four hours."Officers from the EOD team made the package safe, and the airport has been handed back to its operator," police said in an update later.Separately, a security alert forced the Chester railway and bus stations in North West England to evacuate due to a bomb scare. The services restarted after a few hours.

News.Az