"This is absurd": Donald Tusk rejects Russia’s ceasefire offer

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has rejected Russia’s proposal for a one-day ceasefire on May 9, describing it as a political gesture rather than a genuine step toward peace.

Speaking ahead of a regional summit, Tusk said the proposed pause in hostilities appeared aimed at allowing Russia to hold its Victory Day parade in Moscow, rather than advancing meaningful negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

“This is absurd,” Tusk said, adding that he would not attempt to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept such terms.

The Polish leader stressed that Warsaw supports only ceasefire initiatives that could lead to lasting peace, emphasizing that any genuine halt in fighting should not be symbolic or tied to specific dates.

Debate over a potential truce around May 9 has intensified in recent days, with Ukrainian officials expressing skepticism about the proposal. Kyiv has indicated it will seek further clarification through diplomatic channels, including discussions involving the United States.

Zelenskyy has reiterated that Ukraine remains open to peace efforts but will not agree to what he described as tactical or symbolic moves that do not contribute to a sustainable resolution of the conflict.

News.Az