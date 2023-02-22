Those attacked Azerbaijani embassy in London will be punished, says British minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Attacks on Azerbaijani embassies in London and Tehran were different. We were very concerned about the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran,” British Minister of State for North America and Europe Leo Docherty, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan told journalists, News.az reports.

"Today, I have extended my condolences to Azerbaijani FM. We hope that those who committed it will be brought to the attention," he said.

He also spoke about the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in London.

“We are very sorry for this attack and this incident made us very worried. British judicial system will bring the perpetrators to justice, and they will be punished according to the law. Because we value our diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan. We have good relations with the Azerbaijani ambassador and have good relations with the Azerbaijani government too. Our relations cover a wide spectrum,” stressed the minister.

News.Az