Those who tried to storm presidential palace committed a crime — Georgian prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Those who stormed the presidential palace in Tbilisi committed a criminal offense, Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze told a news briefing, News.az reports, citing TASS.

"What we saw on Atoneli Street is a criminal offense. Every person who participated in this violent act will be held accountable," Kobakhidze said.

The prime minister blamed the opposition, calling them foreign agents.

"This political force, this foreign agent, will be completely neutralized. They will no longer be allowed to participate in Georgian politics," he vowed. According to Kobakhidze, several police officers were injured during the unrest. "One of the injured police officers is in quite serious condition. I think the people who did this should pray. The state will be very strict with anyone who raises a hand against a police officer," the prime minister concluded.

News.Az