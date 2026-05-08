Thousands join Palestine marathon as event resumes in Bethlehem

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The Palestine International Marathon returned on Friday in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem after a two-year pause caused by the ongoing Gaza conflict, bringing together thousands of runners in a symbolic show of endurance and unity.

Now in its 10th edition, the marathon began early in the morning outside the historic Church of the Nativity, drawing both Palestinian participants and international athletes from dozens of countries. Organisers described the event as a message of “unity of the homeland,” according to race coordinator Itidal Abdul Ghani, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In parallel with the main race in Bethlehem, a smaller 5-kilometre run was held in central Gaza, reflecting the organisers’ efforts to keep participation alive despite the severe restrictions and continuing conflict conditions in the territory. A virtual edition of the marathon was also staged earlier this year, attracting thousands of participants from around the world.

Overall participation exceeded 13,000 runners, including more than 2,500 from Gaza and about 1,000 international athletes representing 75 countries, highlighting the event’s global reach despite logistical and political challenges.

The marathon includes multiple categories ranging from the full 42.195-kilometre course to shorter 21-kilometre, 10-kilometre, and family-friendly 5-kilometre races, making it accessible to a wide range of participants.

Organised by Palestinian sporting bodies including the Palestinian Higher Council for Youth and Sports and the Palestinian Olympic Committee, the event has long been seen as both a sporting occasion and a platform for cultural visibility.

This year’s return comes against the backdrop of continued violence in the region, with officials reporting high casualty figures in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of war in 2023. Organisers framed the marathon as an attempt to preserve normalcy and resilience amid ongoing instability.

Despite the difficult circumstances, runners gathered in large numbers, turning the streets of Bethlehem into a rare moment of collective international participation and visibility for Palestinian sports on a global stage.

News.Az