Thousands of people protest in Istanbul against Israel's actions in Gaza

Thousands of people protests in Istanbul against Israel's actions in Gaza, which killed more than 50 Palestinians, Haberturk reported.

The protesters also oppose the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem. Demonstrators are marching in the area of the pedestrian street Istiklal and Taksim Square. They carry the flags of Palestine and Turkey, chant anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans.

Previously, President Donald Trump declared that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and announced about decision to move the US embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump's decision caused riots among Palestinians and protests in several Arab countries. The movement of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is scheduled for May 14, the day of the 70th anniversary of creation of Israel.

News.Az

News.Az