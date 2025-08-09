Thousands ordered to evacuate as Canyon fire spreads in California

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canyon Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has scorched more than 5,000 acres since igniting Thursday, prompting evacuation orders for thousands and an emergency declaration from local officials.

The blaze, now 25% contained, has forced about 2,700 residents from five zones in L.A. County, with 700 structures under threat. Another 1,400 residents remain under evacuation warnings. Ventura County has issued similar orders. A shelter is open at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Two outbuildings have burned, but no homes destroyed. Officials warn extreme heat and low humidity could accelerate fire growth. More than 400 firefighters and seven helicopters are battling the flames, which are moving east through light to medium fuels.

The cause is under investigation.

