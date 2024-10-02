Thousands protest in France against Macron’s pension reform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Paris and other cities Tuesday, calling for the repeal of President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, increased salaries, and better living conditions.

They also protested Macron’s decision to appoint Michel Barnier as prime minister, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency. Pensions and wages were at the heart of demands in almost 250 protests in France at the call of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), Federation Syndicale Unitaire (FST) and Solidaires unions.Gathering at Denfert-Rochereau Square, they marched towards Bastille Square, expressing their disapproval of new government policies that lean towards the far right.“We denounce the way Macron ignored the democratic vote that took place in June. In terms of health care and social services, conditions are deteriorating year after year,” Ramon Villa, secretary of the South Health Social Federation, told Anadolu.“The actual policies are to favor the wealthy, those who have money, the rentiers, to the detriment of people's misery,” Villa added.Around 2,700 people participated in protests in Bordeaux and 6,000 in Lyon, according to the CGT.The protests took place while Barnier was enacting a shift to austerity in the National Assembly and making numerous appeals to the far right. The left intends to vote in unison to censure the government next week.The bureau of the National Assembly deemed admissible on Sept. 17 a proposed resolution to initiate impeachment proceedings against Macron.It will be examined on Oct. 2 by the Law Committee, the rapporteur of the text, Green MP Jeremie Iordanoff, announced in a press release.

News.Az