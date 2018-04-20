Three artillery shells found on territory of police station in Baku

Three artillery shells found on territory of police station in Baku

Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has received information from the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on discovery of artillery shells in Baku’s Narimanov district.

ANAMA specialists immediately arrived at the site, ANAMA told APA.

ANAMA specialists inspected the territory of Police Station #17 in the district and found three artillery shells. The artillery shells were transported to the agency for neutralization.

News.Az

