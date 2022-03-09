Three Azerbaijani female wrestlers advance to semi-finals of European Championships

Three Azerbaijani female wrestlers advance to semi-finals of European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three female Greco-Roman wrestlers of Azerbaijan have reached the semi-finals at the Senior U23 European Championships held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Shahana Nazarova (50 kg), Elnura Mammadova (55 kg) and Nigar Mirzazade will compete again rivals from Hungary, Moldova and Turkiye respectively.

The semi-finals are due to kick off at 18:45 Baku time.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Khasay Hasanli has claimed a gold medal at the Senior U23 European Championships. He secured the gold medal thanks to a 10-0 victory over Georgian Davit Sologashvili in the men’s 77kg final.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Ziya Babashov (63 kg) scooped silver, while Lachin Valiyev (87 kg) won the bronze medal of the championships.

News.Az