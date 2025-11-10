Three dead, 15 injured as powerful waves hit Spain’s Tenerife Island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed and 15 injured as heavy seas struck the Spanish island of Tenerife on Saturday, emergency services said.

In one incident, a man was rescued by helicopter after falling into the water at La Guancha beach in northern Tenerife but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man was found floating at El Cabezo beach in the south and could not be revived, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A third victim — a woman — suffered a heart attack after a giant wave swept 10 people into the sea at Puerto de la Cruz. Three others were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Authorities in the Canary Islands, the Spanish archipelago off the coast of Africa, have issued coastal hazard alerts as rough seas continue to batter the region.

News.Az