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Tenerife
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The World Health Organisation has said the public health risk linked to the hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius remains low as the vessel heads toward Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands.10 May 2026-14:00
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A cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak has anchored off Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, prompting the start of a controlled evacuation operation involving international health and government authorities.10 May 2026-12:27
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British passengers and staff on the cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak will be taken to a hospital in northwest England for an initial isolation period once they are repatriated, UK health authorities said on Saturday.09 May 2026-20:16
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Three people were killed and 15 injured as heavy seas struck the Spanish island of Tenerife on Saturday, emergency services said.10 Nov 2025-09:59
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