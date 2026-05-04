Three Indians injured in drone attack by Iran on UAE's Fujairah - VIDEO

Three Indians injured in drone attack by Iran on UAE's Fujairah - VIDEO

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Three Indians were injured when a drone attack from Iran sparked a fire at a major oil industry zone in the UAE on Monday.

The attack is the first time the calm in the UAE was shattered since a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire between Washington and Tehran took effect on April 8, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Civil defence teams rushed to contain the fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, the Fujairah Media Office said in a statement, adding that the injured were then taken to the hospital.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE wrote that they are in touch with authorities to ensure adequate medical care and welfare of the injured.

"Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals", the post said.

Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.

News.Az