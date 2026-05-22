UAE official says US-Iran deal has 50-50 chance as talks continue

UAE official says US-Iran deal has 50-50 chance as talks continue

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A senior adviser to the United Arab Emirates president has said there is an even chance of reaching a US-Iran agreement, while warning that any deal must address deeper regional tensions to prevent future conflict.

The comments come as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a ceasefire in the US-Iran conflict, with Pakistan reportedly playing a mediating role amid growing concern over instability in the Gulf and disruptions to global energy trade, News.Az reports, citing News.Max.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said at the Globsec conference in Prague that the negotiations stand at a “50-50 chance,” while cautioning that Iran may risk missing opportunities through over-negotiation.

He added that a political solution is necessary to avoid renewed military escalation, stressing that a ceasefire alone would not be enough if underlying issues remain unresolved.

Gargash warned that continued instability could have serious global consequences, particularly for energy markets and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil and gas shipments pass.

He also said the waterway should remain an open international route and return to its pre-war status, warning that any attempt to restrict it would set a dangerous precedent and affect global trade and energy security.

The UAE official noted that Iran has previously targeted infrastructure in the Gulf region during the conflict, including energy facilities and areas near US military installations, highlighting the risks of further escalation.

News.Az