Three IRGC soldiers killed in Israeli strike
- World
Source: Iran International
Three soldiers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an Israeli strike on targets in Iran's Zanjan province, News.Az informs via Tansim agency.
According to the report, the IRGC members were killed while carrying out missions to protect Iranian territory.
Further details of the incident have not been released.