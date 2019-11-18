Three killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people were killed in a mass shooting at the Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma, on Monday, BNO News reported citing local authorities.

Several other people have been wounded, according to local media, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

The police and emergency crew rushed to the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 81, where an active shooter situation was reported at about 9:53 am.

The perpetrator, who was wearing black clothes, opened fire inside the Walmart store.

According to reports citing local police, the gunman has been killed.

Following the initial reports of the shooting, Duncan schools were put on lockdown, which was lifted at 11.30 am.

“As always we are taking every precaution to protect our staff and students. At this time all schools are in lockdown due to this report. Schools will operate as normal, but visitors will not be admitted until police report it is safe,” the statement reads.

This is not the first mass shooting that has occurred in a Walmart store. On 3 August an armed man went on a shooting spree at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and wounding 24.

News.Az

