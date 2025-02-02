Three people killed in a car bombing in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed and six were injured in a car bombing in northern Syria on Saturday, News.Az informs via Rudaw.

“A car bomb exploded near a position of ‘National Army’ factions on al-Rabitah Street in Manbij city in eastern Aleppo, leaving several people injured,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated, referring to the Turkish-backed militias of the Syrian National Army (SNA).

The White Helmets, a volunteer search and rescue organization, said three people were killed and six were injured in the explosion, which also caused two fires.

The perpetrator of the attack was not immediately been identified.

