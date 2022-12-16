Three people killed in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Buryatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed in the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in Russia’s Buryatia, the emergency services told TASS on Friday, News.Az reports.

"Three people died, this is the crew. There were no passengers on board," the source said.

The Mi-8 helicopter crashed while landing at Baikal airport and caught fire. "The fire engulfed the helicopter completely, now it is being extinguished," the emergency services said. The circumstances and causes of the accident are being established.

News.Az