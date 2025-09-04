Three policemen killed in gun attack in northwest Pakistan

Three policemen killed in gun attack in northwest Pakistan

Three police officers were killed on Wednesday in a gun attack in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Banda Daud Shah area of Karak district when unidentified assailants opened fire on a police patrol, a spokesperson for the provincial police said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Station House Officer Umar Nawaz was among the dead, the spokesperson said.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

News.Az