Three policemen killed in gun attack in northwest Pakistan
Photo: Dawn
Three police officers were killed on Wednesday in a gun attack in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities confirmed.
The incident occurred in the Banda Daud Shah area of Karak district when unidentified assailants opened fire on a police patrol, a spokesperson for the provincial police said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Station House Officer Umar Nawaz was among the dead, the spokesperson said.
Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.