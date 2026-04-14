Three South London men jailed for the horrific rape of a 14-year-old girl

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Three men with an average age of 39 raped a 14-year-old girl. The attack happened at a home in New Cross on June 27 last year. Police found that Daryl German, 43, of Melfield Gardens, Lewisham, was the main attacker.

Jordan Donely Wint, 31, of Winterstoke Road, Lewisham, and Deon Smith, 45, of New Cross Road, New Cross, were the other two rapists, News.Az reports, citing My London. German identified a 14-year-old girl walking alone in Catford and coerced the girl into going to his flat, where he raped her.

He then invited Wint over and the two men learned she was a missing child. They didn’t contact her family or the police. German then sent explicit messages to Smith, where he detailed sexual contact with her. She was taken to Smith’s home, where she was raped again.

German was convicted of arranging travel for exploitation, three counts of rape, assault by penetration and two counts of making indecent images of a child at the Woolwich Crown Court trial last Friday (April 10).He was hit with 15 years, with three on an extended licence. Wint was convicted of one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration. He received a six-year sentence. Smith was sentenced to seven years after being convicted of one count of rape.All three were also put on the sex offenders register for life. Detective Constable Jack Bessaid: “I extend my thanks to the victim, whose exceptional resilience and determination has proved crucial to the successful prosecution of three dangerous individuals.

“The dedicated investigation team uncovered evidence which proved the harmful actions all three individuals played throughout the attack, securing their removal from London’s streets.

“We’ve transformed the way we investigate rape and sexual offences, more than doubling the number of rape cases charged since 2021.

“We are working to ensure all victim-survivors have the confidence to report these awful crimes by listening to their feedback and working with charities and partners across the criminal justice system.

News.Az