Three-time Olympic wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev dies aged 49

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three-time Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling Buvaisar Saitiev has died at the age of 49.

This was announced by President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"They called me just ten minutes ago to inform me of this tragedy. It's hard to believe. We were supposed to fly together tomorrow," Mamiashvili said, deeply shocked by the loss.

Saitiev, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in the 74 kg weight category (1996, 2004, and 2008), was also a six-time World and European Championship winner. In recognition of his exceptional career, he was named Honored Master of Sports of Russia in 1995 and was honored with multiple prestigious awards, including the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree, the Order of Honor, and the Order of Friendship.

News.Az